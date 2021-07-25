scorecardresearch
Yami Gautam starts shooting for film Lost

Yami Gautam's upcoming film titled Lost is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Yami plays a crime reporter in the film.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
July 25, 2021 10:31:37 pm
yami gautam film lostYami Gautam kickstarts filming for her upcoming film, Lost. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday began filming for her upcoming investigative drama movie Lost in Kolkata.

The actor, who features in the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial as a crime reporter, took to Instagram and announced the start of the film. “The shot is set. The journey kickstarts #Lost shooting begins,” Yami Gautam captioned the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Backed by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, “Lost” also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

According to the makers, the film will attempt to highlight the issue of media integrity.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The movie’s music has been composed by music director Shantanu Moitra, with lyrics by Swanand Kirkire.

Lost is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee. Gautam, 32, will also be seen in horror-comedy Bhoot Police and social comedy Dasvi.

