Yami Gautam reveals how sister Surilie helped her to transform into traditional pahari bride, sends love to Govinda

Actor Yami Gautam wrote an emotional post for her sister Surilie on Instagram. Sharing a photo and a video from her wedding, Yami called her ‘one man army’ for being a constant source of support. In the latest photo, Surilie is seen styling Yami, who looks gorgeous in a green saree.

Yami captioned the post, ‘My one man army’. Remembering the fun from the wedding preparations, the actor wrote, “From rushing to shop whatever we could (and I mean SHAADI shopping) in a span of an hour (since the city was in strict lockdown), to styling my hair & helping me create all these beautiful traditional looks that I always wanted and most importantly keeping me so entertained with your endless jokes & banter with Ojas that I never for a minute felt nervous or anxious. From our endless list making, chai drinking sessions, to your yummy cooking (including homemade milk cakes) and so many other things.”



Yami Gautam ended her post thanking her for all the love, “Having a family where there is only unconditional love, strong middle-class values and traditions makes me feel very lucky & I will always choose these virtues over anything in the world. Thank you all for this love & respect P.S love for 90s & Govinda sir…forever.”

Apart from the photo, Yami shared a video, where Surilie is pinning up Yami’s hair before the wedding.

Yami married filmmaker Aditya Dhar earlier this month in a private ceremony, with only family present. Aditya had directed Uri: The Surgical Strike, which featured Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, and Mohit Raina apart from Yami.