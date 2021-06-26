Yami Gautam shines in newlywed look as she gets back to work in Mumbai. See photos

Yami Gautam’s simple wedding with director Aditya Dhar has won over her the internet. The Bala actor, who landed in Mumbai on Friday evening, is impressing her fans in her newlywed avatar. Yami was spotted in the city on Saturday afternoon.

She was seen posing for the shutterbugs as she was getting into the car. Yami was wearing a bindi and red vermilion. She also wore red bangles.

See Yami’s photos here:

Yami Gautam looked pretty in yellow attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam looked pretty in yellow attire. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) She struck a pose for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami came back to Mumbai on Friday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami came back to Mumbai on Friday evening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor married Uri director Aditya Dhar earlier this year. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor married Uri director Aditya Dhar earlier this year. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami is back in Mumbai to resume shooting for her upcoming projects. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami is back in Mumbai to resume shooting for her upcoming projects. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami’s wedding came as a surprise for her fans. On June 4, she posted a picture with Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar. She wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.” Since her marriage, the actor has been treating her fans to pictures from her wedding and other functions.

On the work front, Yami will soon commence shooting for her next highly anticipated thriller, A Thursday. The film will feature Yami in a never-seen-before avatar. Helmed by Behzad Khambata, it also stars Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia.

Earlier this year, Yami had wrapped up her shooting schedule for the film Dasvi in which she will be seen playing the role of an IPS officer. The actor will be sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the film.

Apart from that, Yami has the spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police to her credit. The film will see her sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. She will also be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lapata.