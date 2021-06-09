Yami Gautam shares striking new photo from her wedding with mother, sister

Uri actor Yami Gautam wished her mother on her birthday with a special social media post. She shared a picture from her wedding ceremony featuring herself with her mother and sister Surilie Gautam. In the photo, all three women are dressed in traditional outfits. While Yami is seen in bridal avatar, her mother and sister also look gorgeous as they pose for the camera.

Along with the photo, Yami wrote, “Everyday we become a little bit more like our mother & we couldn’t be prouder! Happy birthday mummy ❤️.” Yami’s sister Surilie also shared the photo with an identical caption. She wrote, “Everyday we become a little bit more like our mother and we couldn’t be prouder! Happy Birthday Mummy 🥰😘🤗❤️ #fearlesswomen #oursuperhero #blesseddaughters #prouddaughters❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

Yami Gautam recently tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. She had an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended only by the close family members of the couple. Announcing their wedding, Yami and Aditya wrote on Instagram, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

The Vicky Donor actor also shared glimpses of her pre-wedding rituals which followed both Himachali and Kashmiri traditions. In one post, Yami and Aditya posed with their family. Her caption read, “Memories for a lifetime.”

Yami and Aditya worked together on the 2019 National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike.