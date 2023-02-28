Yami Gautam says teenage boy recorded a video of her without consent, this encouraged others to ‘take a tour’ of her home: ‘It was so bad…’

After Alia Bhatt recently blasted the paparazzi for taking photos of her inside her own home, many Bollywood celebrities came out in support of her and called out the paparazzi for invading her privacy. Several actors also started coming forward with their own unpleasant experiences with fans and photographers. Actor Yami Gautam, in a recent interview, shared that she had a similar experience, when a teenager recorded a video of her without her consent, in her own farm.

While talking to journalist Pooja Talwar, Yami shared, “These days anyone can record a video anytime, without consent. Some boy came on my farm, a very young boy, a teenager who must be 19-20, and requested my staff ‘can we take a picture’. I am very open, you know, welcoming people. It’s a small town and people want to come and visit and talk. And, I am very happy to do that. I thought he is taking a picture but he was taking a video. A video of… it was so bad, and that person apparently got millions of views, he’s celebrating his vlog…”

Yami also expressed concern and said that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable, and that one needs to draw a line. She said, “It may seem I’m so happy mujhe comment mil gayi (I am getting a lot of comments/publicity) but that means that has encouraged that person to do it again with somebody,” the actor added.

She said that this encouraged others to cross a line with her. “They all came back at home with cameras and they are taking a tour of my home. I am like ‘what is happening? Where are we going?’ You making this so normal for next generation. Absolutely there has to be a line drawn and everything is not okay. This is not okay,” Yami said.

Yami was recently seen in Lost. She now has films such as Oh My God 2 with Akshay Kumar, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Sunny Kaushal in the pipeline.