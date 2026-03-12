Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Yami Gautam shares a picture with Aditya Dhar from Dhurandhar sets on filmmaker’s birthday: ‘To my one and only’
Yami Gautam shares a heartfelt birthday post for her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, saying she doesn’t have enough words to describe how much he means to her.
March is a significant month for Aditya Dhar, as filmmaker gears up for the release of his highly anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, now just a week away from hitting theaters. The month is made even more special as today, March 12, marks the 42nd birthday of the filmmaker, who has been in the headlines over the past four months for dominating both the box office and discussions online with the success of his gangster-actioner Dhurandhar.
Yami Gautam’s birthday post for Aditya Dhar
On the occasion of his birthday, his wife and actress, Yami Gautam, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post, captioned: “If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me. To my one & only Aditya!!! Happy birthday, love.” She accompanied the post with two images of the couple sharing warm moments. In one, they appear sun-kissed in a harsh desert, possibly one of the filming locations for Dhurandhar. In the other, the couple is at the gym, posing mid-workout. Adding a nostalgic touch, she overlaid the famous RD Burman and Amit Kumar song “Ye Zamin Gaa Rahi Hai” on the post.
Yami Gautam to make a cameo in Dhurandhar 2: report
As the couple readies for Dhurandhar 2, rumours are swirling about Yami making a special cameo in the sequel. According to Box Office Worldwide, Yami’s cameo will take place in a hospital setting, marking a pivotal appearance rather than a brief blink-and-miss moment. The report adds that her role is “positioned to push the narrative forward at a critical juncture.” Social media chatter has also hinted that Yami might reprise a character from Dhar’s directorial debut, Uri: The Surgical Strike.
Since the release of Dhurandhar, fans have speculated connections to Uri, with many claiming that Aditya is silently building his own universe of spies and intelligence officers. In this context, there is also buzz that Vicky Kaushal might appear in the film alongside Ranveer Singh. These speculations were fueled when it was revealed that Ranveer’s character Hamza in Dhurandhar is actually named Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a name previously mentioned in Uri, when Kirti Kulhari’s character spoke about her martyred husband, named Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
Previously, Yami shared her reaction after watching Dhurandhar 2. Speaking to News18, she said, “I have already watched the film, and all I can say is that, I don’t want to get emotional here, but it is beyond extraordinary. It took me a long time to even process my reaction because I had a flight that day. I watched the film and after that, I was deeply emotional.”
