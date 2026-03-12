Yami Gautam shares a picture with Aditya Dhar from Dhurandhar sets on filmmaker’s birthday: ‘To my one and only’

March is a significant month for Aditya Dhar, as filmmaker gears up for the release of his highly anticipated sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, now just a week away from hitting theaters. The month is made even more special as today, March 12, marks the 42nd birthday of the filmmaker, who has been in the headlines over the past four months for dominating both the box office and discussions online with the success of his gangster-actioner Dhurandhar.

Yami Gautam’s birthday post for Aditya Dhar

On the occasion of his birthday, his wife and actress, Yami Gautam, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post, captioned: “If only there were enough words to describe what you mean to me. To my one & only Aditya!!! Happy birthday, love.” She accompanied the post with two images of the couple sharing warm moments. In one, they appear sun-kissed in a harsh desert, possibly one of the filming locations for Dhurandhar. In the other, the couple is at the gym, posing mid-workout. Adding a nostalgic touch, she overlaid the famous RD Burman and Amit Kumar song “Ye Zamin Gaa Rahi Hai” on the post.