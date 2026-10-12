‘I’ve eyes only for Aditya Dhar’: Yami Gautam’s witty answer as she’s asked about Brad Pitt

Actor Yami Gautam is keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli. Yami, who happens to be the wife of the Dhurandhar fame director Aditya Dhar, added a touch of humour to the festive celebrations during the promotions of her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli in Ahmedabad.

As she kicked off the first day of Navratri amid the festive fervour, the actor’s witty response to a quirky question about Hollywood star Brad Pitt caught everyone’s attention.

During the interaction, the event host asked Yami whether she would still check the autorickshaw meter if Brad Pitt was seated next to her. Without thinking much, she replied, “Meri nazar Aditya Dhar pe hi rahegi (I have eyes only for Aditya Dhar),” offering a sweet shoutout to her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar.