Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I’ve eyes only for Aditya Dhar’: Yami Gautam’s witty answer as she’s asked about Brad Pitt
Yami Gautam's playful response to a question about Hollywood star Brad Pitt during the promotions of Nayyi Navelli won hearts as she sweetly mentioned her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar.
Actor Yami Gautam is keeping busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli. Yami, who happens to be the wife of the Dhurandhar fame director Aditya Dhar, added a touch of humour to the festive celebrations during the promotions of her upcoming film Nayyi Navelli in Ahmedabad.
As she kicked off the first day of Navratri amid the festive fervour, the actor’s witty response to a quirky question about Hollywood star Brad Pitt caught everyone’s attention.
During the interaction, the event host asked Yami whether she would still check the autorickshaw meter if Brad Pitt was seated next to her. Without thinking much, she replied, “Meri nazar Aditya Dhar pe hi rahegi (I have eyes only for Aditya Dhar),” offering a sweet shoutout to her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar.
Her playful response drew attention for its humour and affectionate nod to their relationship.
View this post on Instagram
The moment comes as Yami gears up for the theatrical release of Nayyi Navelli, scheduled for October 16. Directed by Balaji Mohan and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film is a fantasy family entertainer.
Yami Gautam Dhar returns to the big screen after the critically acclaimed Haq and a cameo in husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2.
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam were also in the news after they won National Film Awards for their work on Article 370, with Yami receiving the Best Actress award and Aditya being honoured for Best Feature Film as its producer.
Some reports also claimed that the couple plans to permanently relocate to Himachal Pradesh have been circulating online. However, sources close to the actors have dismissed the speculation.
Speaking exclusively to SCREEN, a source said, “No. Who is sending this story?” Earlier, NDTV, citing a source, had reported that the couple was considering shifting their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh, citing Yami’s connection to the state and her hometown.
Yami reportedly owns a century-old heritage house and 25-acre plot in Gohar, Mandi. However, Aditya’s team has clarified that the couple has no plans to shift their permanent base.
Yami and Aditya got married in 2021, and they also have one son named Vedavid, who was born on May 10, 2024.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05