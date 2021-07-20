Yami Gautam opens up about her love story with Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar on June 4. The couple took to social media to make the wedding announcement, which left many wondering about their love story.

Well, Yami has finally opened up about her love story with Aditya.

“I’d say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). That’s when we started talking,” Yami Gautam told HT City. However, the actor said she “wouldn’t call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship.”

Yami further spoke about taking the leap of faith in the relationship. “You just know it. When you start understanding the person’s value system, and what family he belongs to. You don’t have to have similarities or share common things in your interests, but have similarities in your value system and in your ethics. And we share that a lot. I have a lot of respect for Aditya and I had a lot of respect for him as a professional and as a person. I respect him for who he is,” the actor said.

Yami Gautam announced the wedding with a beautiful picture. Along with the photo, she wrote a note which read, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.”

On the work front, Aditya Dhar is currently prepping for The Immortal Ashwatthama, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Yami Gautam, meanwhile, has multiple projects in her kitty, including Bhoot Police, Dasvi, Lost and A Thursday.