scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Yami Gautam remembers when she felt left out of roundtable interviews: ‘I should have been there, but wasn’t invited’

Yami Gautam spoke about the time when she felt that she was overlooked at year-end roundtable interviews, and said that she no longer wants to contribute to a system that gives them undue importance.

yami gautam a thursdayYami Gautam in a still from A Thursday.
Listen to this article
Yami Gautam remembers when she felt left out of roundtable interviews: ‘I should have been there, but wasn’t invited’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Months after lashing out at a portal for publishing a negative review of her performance in the film Dasvi, Yami Gautam has once again implied that she has been ignored by the entertainment media. She said in a new interview that she is not participating in the year-end roundtable discussions, which have long been perceived as exclusive events that give a performer a public stamp of approval.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Yami said that she isn’t ‘doing any roundtables’. She added, “With due respect to everyone, and whoever is inviting, and I have a lot of respect for them; most of us have grown in our careers while being interviewed by them. I’m very fond of everyone, it has nothing to do with the journalists. It’s just to do with the whole system, because now there are so many (roundtables).”

Also read |Yami Gautam says it was ‘necessary’ for her to defend herself: ‘I don’t owe anyone anything’

She continued, “It’s just like award functions. There are so many. And while I understand that for everybody, you have to create segments, you have to create stories. But for me as an actor, there was a time when I felt that I, too, should have been on the panel, but you’re not invited. Now I’m being invited, but why do I want to contribute to a system where these sort of things, when I’m in a position to voice my choice? That is not a validation for me, that I have arrived. If I’m good at my work, and if the audience likes my work, I will know it.”

Earlier this year, Yami had singled out a negative review of her performance in Dasvi, and called it ‘extremely disrespectful’. She’d written in a Twitter thread, “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it. My recent films & performances include A Thursday, Bala, Uri etc. & yet this is qualified as a ‘review’ of my work! It’s extremely disrespectful!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

The actor made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012, with the hit film Vicky Donor. She has appeared in hits such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala. This year, she starred in Dasvi and A Thursday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 15:59 IST
Next Story

Art Street: Mulund bridge in Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs gets decked up in ‘green’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anant Ambani's engagement bash
Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumoured beau, Salman Khan all smiles in inside photos from Anant Ambani’s engagement bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close