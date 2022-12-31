Yami Gautam remembers when she felt left out of roundtable interviews: ‘I should have been there, but wasn’t invited’

Months after lashing out at a portal for publishing a negative review of her performance in the film Dasvi, Yami Gautam has once again implied that she has been ignored by the entertainment media. She said in a new interview that she is not participating in the year-end roundtable discussions, which have long been perceived as exclusive events that give a performer a public stamp of approval.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Yami said that she isn’t ‘doing any roundtables’. She added, “With due respect to everyone, and whoever is inviting, and I have a lot of respect for them; most of us have grown in our careers while being interviewed by them. I’m very fond of everyone, it has nothing to do with the journalists. It’s just to do with the whole system, because now there are so many (roundtables).”

She continued, “It’s just like award functions. There are so many. And while I understand that for everybody, you have to create segments, you have to create stories. But for me as an actor, there was a time when I felt that I, too, should have been on the panel, but you’re not invited. Now I’m being invited, but why do I want to contribute to a system where these sort of things, when I’m in a position to voice my choice? That is not a validation for me, that I have arrived. If I’m good at my work, and if the audience likes my work, I will know it.”

Earlier this year, Yami had singled out a negative review of her performance in Dasvi, and called it ‘extremely disrespectful’. She’d written in a Twitter thread, “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it. My recent films & performances include A Thursday, Bala, Uri etc. & yet this is qualified as a ‘review’ of my work! It’s extremely disrespectful!”

The actor made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012, with the hit film Vicky Donor. She has appeared in hits such as Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala. This year, she starred in Dasvi and A Thursday.