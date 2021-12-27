Yami Gautam on keratosis pilaris: ‘When people saw me at shoot, they would talk about how it should be airbrushed’

Actor Yami Gautam is currently busy with multiple projects. However, recently, she garnered attention for a social media post about her skin condition keratosis pilaris that causes dry, rough patches and tiny bumps. As a leading lady of Hindi cinema, Gautam was applauded for being open about something that could leave a person with so many insecurities.

Recently, while speaking to Mid-day, Yami said that being candid about her skin condition was “liberating”. The actor also spoke about how she would often hear people say at photoshoots that her pictures should be airbrushed for this reason alone.

Just let it be… (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself🙋🏻♀). For those who haven’t heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be 🙎🏻♀🤷🏻♀) pic.twitter.com/jWD3ydMyTi — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) October 4, 2021

“When people saw me at shoot, they would talk about how it should be airbrushed or concealed. That would affect me a lot. It took years to accept it and wear my confidence,” she said.

Earlier, Yami Gautam had taken to Twitter to share her non-touched photos to highlight this issue and had written a heartfelt post. The caption read, “Hello friends, I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be…For those who haven’t heard about this, it’s a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren’t as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be.”

Further elaborating on it, she penned, “I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it. I’ve dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly.”