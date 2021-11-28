Yami Gautam reveals how she fell in love with husband Aditya Dhar: ‘He has so much humility and goodness, it’s refreshing’

Yami Gautam says filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s value system and the way he balances his work and family attracted her towards him. Yami and Aditya, who collaborated on award winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Yami’s homestate Himachal Pradesh in June this year.

“He values his family, which is extremely important to me. As a professional also, he’s someone who doesn’t believe in taking up any project or is always after money. He really wants Indian cinema to stand out on international pedestrian,” Yami Gautam told indianexpress.com.

Yami played an undercover RAW agent in Uri that had Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The actioner went on to win four National Awards including Best Actor and Best Director. Recalling how Aditya felt a responsibility towards the reception of the film, she said it was nothing that she had seen in a Bollywood director so far.

“I asked him just before the release if he was nervous. He said he wasn’t for himself but he did feel a responsibility towards two things. First was the Indian Army, because they trusted him, so he hoped he could make them proud. Second, was towards producer Ronnie (Screwvala) because he invested in a first-time filmmaker. Aditya wanted to return every penny that was spent on this. I thought that was amazing and something to learn from. That comes from the kind of person you are,” Yami shared.

Yami Gautam with Uri co-actor Vicky Kaushal and husband-director Aditya Dhar. (Photo: Express Archives) Yami Gautam with Uri co-actor Vicky Kaushal and husband-director Aditya Dhar. (Photo: Express Archives)

Recalling an instance from the set when Aditya left the crew members pleasantly surprised, Yami shared he is “one of those rare directors who believes you don’t need to shout on your set to make a point.”

More about Yami Gautam | Yami Gautam opens up about her love story with Aditya Dhar

“I remember one of the crew members sat on the floor, and Aditya was sitting on a chair. He got up and said please sit, and just walked off. That girl was shocked because nobody does that for a staff member. These small things speak about you. My inspiration starts from the professional that he is. He has so much humility, so much goodness, that for everybody, it was really refreshing to see that,” Yami said candidly.

Yami and Aditya surprised many when they announced of tying the knot in a private ceremony. The wedding grabbed eyeballs for its intimacy in the presence of barely 20 family members, sans the typical Bollywood glitz and glamour. “Because I’m not that kind of a person. And that’s fine. You got to respect what others believe in,” Yami said, adding that the grandeur of a wedding is an individual choice. “Eventually the idea is to be happy. What Aditya and I did made us and our families eternally happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Yami agreed that being close to their roots and loved ones is what connects them. “Our traditions are very important to us. Even if there was no pandemic, that’s exactly how the wedding would have happened.”

Yami revealed that she always wanted to get married in Himachal, in her mother’s saree. She even shared that the nose-ring she wore at the haldi ceremony was gifted by her maternal grandmother. “My nani had kept a saree ready and stitched for me. I asked how she knew my measurements. She said I just hope you like it because it isn’t a designer wear.”

Also Read | Yami Gautam reveals how sister Surilie helped her to transform into traditional pahari bride

While Yami did her own makeup, her sister Surilie helped her with the hair and getting the wedding attire ready. “She said you’re getting married exactly how you used to describe even when someone asked you in school,” Yami said adding how Surilie was in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

“It was all so simple. Aditya said do whatever you like to. The idea was to feel the moment and be part of it, feel what you’re getting into. There’s no need to make anything complicated. It’s very difficult to please everybody at a wedding. So, your dream wedding can happen without actually burning a hole in your pocket or spending crazy amount of money on things.”

Yami concluded by saying despite experiencing so much success, it didn’t change her husband one bit. “For me, that is success. For me that is beyond just your professional achievements.”

On the work front, Yami is currently riding high on the success of Bhoot Police. Her upcoming projects include Dasvi, A Thursday, OMG 2 and Lost.

Happy birthday, Yami Gautam!