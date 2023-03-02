Yami Gautam opens up on her bond with ‘fantastic actress’ Kangana Ranaut: ‘She invited me to her home…’

Actor Yami Gautam seems to share a good bond with her Bollywood colleague and fellow ‘mountain girl’ Kangana Ranaut. Despite the fact that the two have never worked together, they have interacted on social media in the past. Both Yami and Kangana hail from Himachal Pradesh, and after Yami announced her wedding with director Aditya Dhar in 2021, Kangana commented on her social media post, and said, “Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh.”

In a recent interview with DNA, Yami was asked about her equation with Kangana. The Uri actor opened up about how their bond developed after Kangana’s tweet wishing her on her wedding a few years ago. “I think it comes from the fact that we hail from the same state and of course, she is a fantastic actress. She is one of the best we have. For me, the first way of admiration will always be work whether it is Kangana or Vidya or so many other actresses. And then the fact that she wished me on my wedding,” shared Yami.

Yami also shared that the two have never interacted in an informal setting, but came quite close to meeting recently after Kangana invited Yami to her home in Manali. “We were shooting for Chor (Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga) in Manali. It was a two-day shoot and my mom was with me. Very sweetly, she messaged me to visit her home, but we couldn’t because of erratic shoot hours. It’s just mutual respect and I feel anyone who treats you with respect and love must be embraced back. Looking forward to her next film and next work because her work speaks for itself,” shared the actor.

Yami was most recently seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lost, a thriller that streamed on Zee5 earlier this week. She will be next seen in Netflix’s thriller comedy Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar. The film is set to release on March 24. Kangana, on the other hand, has completed the shoot of her film Emergency, in which she will be seen in the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie will mark her first solo directorial venture.