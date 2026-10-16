Yami Gautam on Dhurandhar 2 cameo cheque: ‘Aditya Dhar directing me was my fees’

Actor Yami Gautam, who is currently busy promoting her film Nayyi Navelli, is set to appear in an episode of Madhuri Dixit’s Kon Honar Crorepati. A new promo for the show features Yami, who made a cameo appearance in her husband Aditya Dhar’s recent directorial Dhurandhar 2, revealing whether she received a ‘big, fat cheque’ for the role.

A trailer of the upcoming episode of Kon Honar Crorepati was dropped by Sony LIV on their official Instagram handle. In the clip, host Madhuri told Yami that she watched Aditya’s record-breaking film Dhurandhar: The Revenge and enjoyed it. She then asked the actor whether her husband had paid her for the cameo appearance.

Yami replied, “I read somewhere that I got a very big fat cheque for the cameo, and I was like, ‘What is this?’ But I think some things are priceless. It was very sweet of Aditya to say, ‘Yami, I want you to come in my film just for good luck and steal the frame.’ But it was so fun. To get directed by one of the finest directors was my fees.”

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Madhuri added, “And it was fun to watch you in Dhurandhar The Revenge. When she turns, and we see it’s Yami, it was fun to watch.” In Dhurandhar 2, Yami Gautam played the role of Shazia Bano, a nurse who is actually an Indian agent on an undercover operation in Pakistan.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 film Dhurandhar. It features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, among others. Both the films were blockbuster hits and collected over Rs 3200 crore worldwide.

Yami Gautam craved for puran poli during pregnancy

In the promo, Yami Gautam is also seen talking about her cravings during her first pregnancy. “I remember, at the Article 370 trailer launch, we shared with everyone in the media that I was expecting my first child. As soon as the press conference ended, I called my cook and said, ‘Quickly get some puran poli ready. I want to eat puran poli! I want to celebrate this day with puran poli and ukadiche modak,'” she shared.

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Then, Madhuri recalled her own pregnancies and replied, “I love ukadiche modak! But I never really had any cravings during my pregnancies. When I was pregnant with my younger son, though, I enjoyed eating spicy, flavourful food. And now, he eats the spiciest food in our family.”

Kon Honar Crorepati airs and streams Monday to Saturday at 9 pm on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV, respectively.