Yami Gautam off to Canada for ‘Sanam Re’, plans reunion with school friends there

Actress Yami Gautam, who has been busy shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Sanam Re’, will soon be flying to Canada to shoot for the next schedule of her film. And the actress is excited about the visit to Canada, since will be reuniting with her school friends who have now settled there.

Yami Gautam, who has already planned a re-union with her friends, said: “The film is in the last leg of its shoot and I am thrilled about this schedule. I will get to explore the picturesque locales of the country. Also, my school friends and I have a reunion planned; I haven’t met them in years.”

The actress, who made her debut in the industry with ‘Vicky Donor’, said: “I will be shooting most of the time. This is an important schedule for the film. But in my spare time, my friends and I have planned to go visit a few places in and around Calgary.”

She is hopeful about meeting all her old friends, even the ones she had lost touch with. The actress also has the movie ‘Junooniyat’ in her kitty.

