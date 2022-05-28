Yami Gautam says it was ‘necessary’ for her to defend herself: ‘I don’t owe anyone anything’

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, who was recently seen in Dasvi and A Thursday, was quite vocal when her performance in a recent film was criticised. Yami took to social media and shared her displeasure about it. Now, in a recent interview, the Bala actor said that she felt “it was necessary” to speak up.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Yami was asked about how she felt when her work in Dasvi, which received mixed reviews, was singled out. The actor said that “criticism should always happen” and she did not react to it because someone said something bad about her performance, but rather, she felt that the comments made were “personal” in nature.

“I have heard it from the beginning. Everyone gets criticised at some stage in their life, and this will always happen. But when it gets personal, that’s when I felt that I was not wrong in feeling this emotion, or I was not being carried away by emotion. I felt like expressing because I thought it was necessary,” she said. Yami added that she spoke up, not just for herself, but for everyone who has been in her place. “This profession is hard,” she added.

The actor shared, “I thought, why is it necessary to make personal comments on someone. If an actor is trying, even if you don’t like them, it’s okay, they are trying and have worked so hard.” Yami acknowledged that she has not been a part of a few great films but no one should discount her journey as they don’t know about it.

Yami insisted that she has worked all her life “without compromising, keeping my dignity and values intact.” She added, “I don’t owe anyone anything in this industry. I have gratitude for certain directors and producers but I don’t owe anyone anything.”

This year, Yami is looking forward to the release of Lost and OMG 2.