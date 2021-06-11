scorecardresearch
Friday, June 11, 2021
Yami Gautam looks gorgeous in red bridal saree in new photos from her wedding

Yami Gautam's new photos from her wedding are being shared online.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 11, 2021 1:26:30 pm
yami new wedding photosYami Gautam got married to Aditya Dhar on June 4. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Actor Yami Gautam and Uri director Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last week, in the presence of their family members. The couple had worked together in the 2019 film, Uri: The Surgical Strike. New photos of the actor, dressed in bridal red, have now emerged on social media.

Sharing the news of the wedding on June 4, Yami and Aditya had written in identical posts on Instagram, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family.” Yami and her sister Surilie Gautam shared more photos from the wedding festivities later.

The new photos are from the wedding. Dressed in a red benarsi saree, Yami looks gorgeous. She wore heirloom jewellery and gave the vibes of a pahadi bride.

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in the actor’s home state, Himachal Pradesh. The two preferred a very intimate, traditional and close-knit wedding ceremony. Yami especially seems to have followed all traditional rituals for her big day.

Yami has been sharing photos from her pre-wedding ceremonies. They later also posed for a family portrait.

On the work front, Yami Gautam will be seen in films like Bhoot Police, Behzad Khambata’s directorial A Thursday, Maddock Films’ Dasvi and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Lapata amongst others.

