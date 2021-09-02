Yami Gautam left red-faced after photographer calls her ‘Fair and Lovely’, watch video

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam might have endorsed fairness products in the past, but she is averse to its reference today. At a recent promotional event for her upcoming film Bhoot Police, Yami gave a piece of her mind when a photographer called her “fair and lovely”.

The incident happened in Mumbai during a photo-op. One of the photographers called her “Fair and lovely yahan par (Fair and lovely, look here),” referring to the name of a former fairness cream brand that she endorsed. The brand might have rolled back from the market, but Yami refused to accept the mention and said, “Ek baar aur bola na (dare you say that one more time).” She added, “Say with respect…not such names.”

For the promotional event, Yami Gautam sported an Egyptian look along with ‘dejhoor’, the traditional Kashmiri chain worn in ears.

Yami’s next film Bhoot Police is scheduled to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 17. The horror-comedy also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.