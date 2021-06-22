New bride Yami Gautam sparkles in her latest photos, says she is ‘simply happy’

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on June 4 and since then, the actor has shared many beautiful photos from her intimate wedding ceremony.

The Bala actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her latest photos and captioned them, “Simply happy.”

Yami had a small and intimate ceremony with Uri director Aditya Dhar. Amid the glamorous weddings of Bollywood, Yami’s wedding was seen as simple and beautiful and was loved by her fans on social media.

As the Vicky Donor actor shared her wedding announcement on Instagram, she wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

She then proceeded to share photos from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies as well.

On the work front, Yami was last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny with Vikrant Massey. Her upcoming films include Dasvi, Bhoot Police and A Thursday.