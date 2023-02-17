scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Yami Gautam is ‘happy’ to audition for roles, but she has a problem if…

Yami Gautam has spoken about the process of auditioning for roles. She said that she is happy to give screen tests, but on one condition.

yami gautamYami Gautam is currently seen in ZEE5 film Lost. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is quite vocal when it comes to expressing her opinion. In an earlier interview, she spoke at length about how testing the city of Mumbai can be for an actor. Now, Yami has spoken about the process of screen tests, and said that she is happy to audition, so long as her contemporaries audition as well.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Yami said, “I would be really happy if someone calls me for a screen test. But if they only call me and not my contemporaries because someone is connected with someone, or you know someone, that’s not right.” She further expressed that screen tests are fine if they are a part of the film industry’s work culture, because then it becomes a “part of the job.”

Yami Gautam can currently be seen in the ZEE5 film Lost, in which she plays the lead role. She also spoke against some entertainment media outlets judging her performance on the basis of the length of her roles.

Also read |Lost movie review: Yami Gautam film is nicely atmospheric but ultimately dissatisfying

She shared, “Kisi role ko uski gravity nahi samjh ke aap sirf uska length dekhenge (If you look at the length of the role instead of understanding the gravity of a character) then there’s no way that you can silence them. The only way to do it is just to keep working and wahi cheezein fir kal ko aake appreciation bann jaati hai (eventually the same things become appreciation)”.

Yami Gautam has quite a few releases lined up this year. While Lost has already been released on ZEE5, she has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga in the pipeline. Speaking about all her films, she said, “Whatever I am watching of my own, I am happy how all my films have shaped up.”

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 20:50 IST
