Yami Gautam has changed her name to this after her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam has changed her name on her social media handles post her wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Her new name reads Yami Gautam Dhar. While it is still unclear when the change took place, it is safe to presume that it happened fairly recently.

Yami is not the only Bollywood actor to have changed her name on her handles post marriage. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had also changed their names on social media handles post their weddings with Saif Ali Khan, Anand Ahuja and Nick Jonas, respectively.

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in June this year. The couple had a close-knit wedding ceremony in Yami’s hometown, Himachal Pradesh. Yami had been sharing photos from her pre-wedding and wedding festivities on her Instagram handle. Post the ceremony, both Yami and Aditya had shared a similar photo from their wedding with a caption that read, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had worked on the blockbuster and National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike together. They had first met on the sets of the film, and that is where their romance blossomed.

On the work front, Yami Gautam is looking forward to the release of Bhoot Police and Dasvi. She also has A Thursday and Lost in her kitty.