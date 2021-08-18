scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Must Read

Yami Gautam has changed her name to this after her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in June this year. The couple had a close-knit wedding ceremony in Yami's hometown, Himachal Pradesh.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 18, 2021 9:23:28 am
yami gautam and aditya dharYami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in June. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Actor Yami Gautam has changed her name on her social media handles post her wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Her new name reads Yami Gautam Dhar. While it is still unclear when the change took place, it is safe to presume that it happened fairly recently.

Yami is not the only Bollywood actor to have changed her name on her handles post marriage. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had also changed their names on social media handles post their weddings with Saif Ali Khan, Anand Ahuja and Nick Jonas, respectively.

CHECK THIS OUT |Kamal Haasan and family get together, see photos
yami gautam Yami Gautam has changed her name to Yami Gautam Dhar. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Yami and Aditya tied the knot in June this year. The couple had a close-knit wedding ceremony in Yami’s hometown, Himachal Pradesh. Yami had been sharing photos from her pre-wedding and wedding festivities on her Instagram handle. Post the ceremony, both Yami and Aditya had shared a similar photo from their wedding with a caption that read, “In your light, I learn to love – Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had worked on the blockbuster and National Award-winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike together. They had first met on the sets of the film, and that is where their romance blossomed.

On the work front, Yami Gautam is looking forward to the release of Bhoot Police and Dasvi. She also has A Thursday and Lost in her kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebs photo you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 18: Latest News

Advertisement
X