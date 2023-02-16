scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Yami Gautam was ready to quit films, take up farming in 2018-2019: ‘Mumbai tests you, and breaks you…’

In a recent interview, Yami Gautam talked about the pressure to network at popular Bollywood parties, and how certain celebrities insist on going to such events, while complaining about it constantly.

Yami Gautam talks about how she wanted to quit films. (Photo Yami Gautam/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Yami Gautam was ready to quit films, take up farming in 2018-2019: ‘Mumbai tests you, and breaks you…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Yami Gautam has always preferred to keep a low-key profile despite her stardom. The actor revealed that she isn’t comfortable with socialising and has often been told to ‘market’ herself better. She finds it strange, as she would rather let her work speak for herself. In a recent interview, Yami talked about the pressure to network at popular Bollywood parties, and how certain celebrities insist on going to such events, while complaining about it constantly.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia, Yami talked about her journey in Mumbai as an actor. “This city tests you and breaks you. There was this time in my life —  I have a piece of land in Himachal Pradesh, and I thought that I would take up farming, if this film does not work.” Yami clarified that she was talking about her career in 2018-2019 as she had witnessed many lows after the success of Vicky Donor. “I told my mother if this film does not work, I would just come back. I am happy with acting and roles, but the process tests you — the people, the process, and the unspoken culture, notions.” She explained that she is not able to ‘market’ herself. “Why do you have to tell people you are a good actor? But for the longest time I was told to network, and socialise. This isn’t bad, but there are people like me who aren’t comfortable. Why should I go to a party to make a conversation just to get work? If you like it, go ahead — I am not judging.”

Also Read |Yami Gautam reveals how she fell in love with husband Aditya Dhar: ‘He has so much humility and goodness, it’s refreshing’

She said that whenever she has spoken to many of her contemporaries, they would complain about the same parties and networking pressure. “They would say, ‘I don’t like this, I don’t like parties and I like get togethers…’ and yet they all turn up at the same place. I am not judging anyone. That was the pressure—not the pressure to work.” She acknowledged the benefits of networking at such parties and events, but she wished that it was without the pressure. She was told that her PR skills were not very strong and she was in a flux on what to do, and how further her career.

Yami Gautam shot to fame with the film Vicky Donor, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana. She starred in critically acclaimed films, including Thursday and Uri: the Surgical Strike, which won a National Award.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 10:54 IST
Next Story

Manul Chudasama replaces Tunisha Sharma in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, actress says ‘I can never take her place’

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan, 8 celebrity photos
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Aryan Khan: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close