Yami Gautam was ready to quit films, take up farming in 2018-2019: ‘Mumbai tests you, and breaks you…’

Actor Yami Gautam has always preferred to keep a low-key profile despite her stardom. The actor revealed that she isn’t comfortable with socialising and has often been told to ‘market’ herself better. She finds it strange, as she would rather let her work speak for herself. In a recent interview, Yami talked about the pressure to network at popular Bollywood parties, and how certain celebrities insist on going to such events, while complaining about it constantly.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia, Yami talked about her journey in Mumbai as an actor. “This city tests you and breaks you. There was this time in my life — I have a piece of land in Himachal Pradesh, and I thought that I would take up farming, if this film does not work.” Yami clarified that she was talking about her career in 2018-2019 as she had witnessed many lows after the success of Vicky Donor. “I told my mother if this film does not work, I would just come back. I am happy with acting and roles, but the process tests you — the people, the process, and the unspoken culture, notions.” She explained that she is not able to ‘market’ herself. “Why do you have to tell people you are a good actor? But for the longest time I was told to network, and socialise. This isn’t bad, but there are people like me who aren’t comfortable. Why should I go to a party to make a conversation just to get work? If you like it, go ahead — I am not judging.”

She said that whenever she has spoken to many of her contemporaries, they would complain about the same parties and networking pressure. “They would say, ‘I don’t like this, I don’t like parties and I like get togethers…’ and yet they all turn up at the same place. I am not judging anyone. That was the pressure—not the pressure to work.” She acknowledged the benefits of networking at such parties and events, but she wished that it was without the pressure. She was told that her PR skills were not very strong and she was in a flux on what to do, and how further her career.

Yami Gautam shot to fame with the film Vicky Donor, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana. She starred in critically acclaimed films, including Thursday and Uri: the Surgical Strike, which won a National Award.