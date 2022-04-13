Yami Gautam doesn’t ‘wish to seek validation’ for her work, says ‘there’s only so much you can do’

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam, who was last seen in Dasvi alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, recently spoke about the recognition she sometimes doesn’t receive for her work. Yami was asked if she felt left out as her performance in A Thursday wasn’t celebrated in a big way. The Bala actor shared that she doesn’t “wish to seek validation” for her work as she believes in doing her job the right way.

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Yami said, “I don’t wish to seek validation of my work, of my existence in this industry basis on some list. To each his own. With due respect, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. You don’t need to be everywhere, you need to be here, you need to be in the moment and you need to do your job, which I think I’m doing something right.” Yami recently took to Twitter to call out a portal’s criticism that she found “disrespectful.”

Abhishek, who was also a part of the chat, applauded Yami’s evolved thought process and said that he would feel bad if someone neglected his good performances. Yami then shared that earlier, she used to feel bad about being made to feel left out, but has now realised, “There’s only so much you can do as an actor… you need to find your peace.”

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Yami spoke about the kind of films that she likes to do. “I really like to do films which resonate with my sensibility, but it doesn’t mean only intense roles. In the last year, I’ve had five performances which were pretty intense, which really took a toll on me. Whatever I do, it needs to engage you as an audience and make them believe that if I am a part of a film, there might be something different. The idea is to create my own audience, to create trust in people who watch my work,” she said.

Yami’s upcoming films include Lost and OMG 2.