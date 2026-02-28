Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Yami Gautam calls Dhurandhar 2 ‘beyond extraordinary,’ says Aditya Dhar has given everything to the film: ‘He loves his country’
Yami Gautam revealed that she was emotionally overwhelmed after watching Dhurandhar 2, and it took her some time to fully process her feelings.
In less than a month, Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to hit the theatres. After the magnetic success of the first film, audiences are eager to see what Aditya has crafted this time. Interestingly, the makers have yet to unveil even the trailer, and that has only heightened curiosity. But, amid all of this anticipation, the first review of the film has come from someone closest to the director, his wife, actor Yami Gautam. Yami revealed that she has already watched the film and is immensely proud of her husband’s work.
Speaking to News18, Yami shared an emotional account of her experience watching Dhurandhar 2. “I have already watched the film, and all I can say is that… I don’t want to get emotional here, but it is beyond extraordinary. It took me a long time to even process my reaction because I had a flight that day. I watched the film and after that, I was deeply emotional. There was so much I wanted to say, but I couldn’t. I just said ‘bye’ to him,” she said.
She went on to describe how overwhelmed she felt. “I boarded the flight. I had a script to read, but I couldn’t read it. I wanted to watch something, but I couldn’t watch anything. I was just looking out of the window. It was such a beautiful sunset.” Yami added that she spent the entire flight thinking about what she would say to Aditya once she landed.
“I was just thinking about the moment when the flight would land and I would switch off airplane mode. I was waiting to call Aditya and wondering what should be the first thing I tell him, something that would justify what I saw and experienced in Dhurandhar 2. But I can tell you this, he loves his audience, he loves his country, and he has poured his heart and soul into making this film worth it. It will be an experience the audience will not forget. You will say with pride that this is an Indian film, that it comes from the Indian film industry. So let’s celebrate it.”
Also Read | ‘With Varanasi, SS Rajamouli has gone to the next level’: KK Senthil Kumar on how Kattappa killed Baahubali scene was improvised
The film’s buzz is not limited to India. Actor R Madhavan recently revealed that the craze for Dhurandhar 2 has extended overseas, even in places like Dubai, where the first film did not release in theatres. In a conversation with Sonia Shenoy on her YouTube channel, Madhavan said that some fans in the UAE are planning trips to India around the release date just to watch the film in theatres.
“They’re planning their business meetings around March 19 when Dhurandhar 2 is releasing. They’ll go there for meetings, watch the film, and then return, as it’s banned in the UAE. For them, it would be so easy to just watch it on IPTV. And I’m sure they could. But they want to experience watching a film like Dhurandhar in a theatre full of people. That gives you a community experience. Cinema allows that. Watching the same film alone at home feels completely different. It’s like performing dandiya in front of the TV. Dandiya is something you go out and play on the ground, with people around you,” he said.
Dhurandhar The Revenge stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhavan in lead roles. The film is scheduled for release on March 19 and will officially clash at the box office with another tentpole project, Yash’s Toxic.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05