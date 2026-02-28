Yami Gautam calls Dhurandhar 2 ‘beyond extraordinary,’ says Aditya Dhar has given everything to the film: ‘He loves his country’

In less than a month, Aditya Dhar’s much-awaited sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge is set to hit the theatres. After the magnetic success of the first film, audiences are eager to see what Aditya has crafted this time. Interestingly, the makers have yet to unveil even the trailer, and that has only heightened curiosity. But, amid all of this anticipation, the first review of the film has come from someone closest to the director, his wife, actor Yami Gautam. Yami revealed that she has already watched the film and is immensely proud of her husband’s work.

Speaking to News18, Yami shared an emotional account of her experience watching Dhurandhar 2. “I have already watched the film, and all I can say is that… I don’t want to get emotional here, but it is beyond extraordinary. It took me a long time to even process my reaction because I had a flight that day. I watched the film and after that, I was deeply emotional. There was so much I wanted to say, but I couldn’t. I just said ‘bye’ to him,” she said.