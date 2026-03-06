Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I have no PR team’: Yami Gautam breaks silence on ‘liking’ viral reel dissing Kriti Sanon
Yami Gautam has clarified that she accidentally liked the condescending tweet targeted at Kriti Sanon after her win for Tere Ishq Mein at an award show.
Actor Yami Gautam addressed a viral post dissing Kriti Sanon that she had ‘liked’ on social media. A few days after the post went viral and circulated widely, the Haq actor addressed it on X. The reel showed Kriti Sanon accepting the Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards for Tere Ishq Mein, which was juxtaposed with an earlier clip of Yami — who delivered the critically acclaimmed Haq last year — saying that she has stopped seeking validation from awards. The clip was ‘liked’ by Yami.
She issued a clarification and wrote, “It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously, if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally.”
She added that she would rather focus on her work than PR. “Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on. In the world of clickbait, it’s tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that.
See Yami Gautam’s post here:
Yami said she has no PR team. “I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work.”
What led to Yami Gautam controversy?
Yami has been a frontrunner for the Best Actress honour along with Kriti. Social media has been debating whether the former deserved it for her performance in Haq. After Kriti Sanon won the honour at the Zee Cine Awards for Tere Ishq Mein, this clip emerged maintaining that Yami should have received the award. It showed Kriti celebrating her victory, with Yami reiterating her stance on awards. “You try everything, and it still doesn’t work. So, I’ve stopped seeking any kind of validation. If I get that award, then I am a good actress, and otherwise, I’m not. Nothing like that,” Yami is heard saying in the video. The clip ended with the question, “Is it fair?”
Tere Ishq Mein and Haq
Kriti last appeared in Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Dhanush. A spiritual sequel to Raanjhaana, the film was a box office success. Yami, meanwhile, acted alongside Emraan Hashmi in Haq, which was inspitred by the Shah Bano case and was directed by Suparn Verma.
