‘I have no PR team’: Yami Gautam breaks silence on ‘liking’ viral reel dissing Kriti Sanon

Yami has been a frontrunner for the Best Actress honour along with Kriti. Social media has been debating whether the former deserved it for her performance in Haq.

Actor Yami Gautam addressed a viral post dissing Kriti Sanon that she had ‘liked’ on social media. A few days after the post went viral and circulated widely, the Haq actor addressed it on X. The reel showed Kriti Sanon accepting the Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards for Tere Ishq Mein, which was juxtaposed with an earlier clip of Yami — who delivered the critically acclaimmed Haq last year — saying that she has stopped seeking validation from awards. The clip was ‘liked’ by Yami.

She issued a clarification and wrote, “It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously, if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally.”