Yami Gautam can’t stop blushing at her chura ceremony, watch video

Even as Yami Gautam’s fans cannot get enough of her wedding photos, the actor has shared a heart-warming video of herself and her sister Surilie from her chura ceremony. The video begins with Surilie making Yami wear the chura, a set of red-and-white ‘bridal’ bangles. Yami is then made to wear an anklet and earrings, and finally the kalirein.

Dressed in a red saree, Yami Gautam is bursting with happiness. The new bride cannot stop smiling as her sister teases her. Yami Gautam left everyone surprised as she announced her wedding to Uri director Aditya Dhar on June 6.

Yami and Aditya, who collaborated on 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, had managed to keep their relationship under wraps until the marriage announcement. The wedding was a close-knit affair with only immediate family members in attendance.

“With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes,” Yami and Aditya posted on their respective Instagram handles alongside a beautiful picture of themselves from the ceremony.



Since then, the actor has been sharing gorgeous pictures from the wedding festivities, including haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Alongside a series of pictures from her mehendi function, Yami Gautam quoted author Lalleshwari, writing, “O dear one, why worry? What is meant for you will always, always find you.” In another post, Yami shared photos of herself and Aditya with their families and captioned it, writing, “Memories for a lifetime.”