Yami Gautam blushes during her cameo in Dhurandhar 2 as she sneaks into a packed theatre; Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone celebrate success

Director Aditya Dhar and actor Yami Gautam are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and prolific power couples in Bollywood at the moment. While Aditya is currently over the moon with the back-to-back monstrous successes of his Dhurandhar movies, Yami is still basking in the glory of her widely acclaimed performance in Suparn Verma’s Haq (2025).

Interestingly, almost like a tribute to his wife and her career-defining performance, Aditya even included a cameo of Yami in the recent Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where she appeared briefly as Shazia Bano, her character in Haq. Recently, Yami attended a show of Dhurandhar 2 in a packed theatre along with her sister, film and television actor Surilie Gautam. When the scene showing her cameo appeared on screen, Yami blushed and smiled from ear to ear, as she sat quietly among the audience.