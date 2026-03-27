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Yami Gautam blushes during her cameo in Dhurandhar 2 as she sneaks into a packed theatre; Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone celebrate success
Yami Gautam recently attended a show of Dhurandhar 2 in a packed theatre along with her sister, film and television actor Surilie Gautam.
Director Aditya Dhar and actor Yami Gautam are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and prolific power couples in Bollywood at the moment. While Aditya is currently over the moon with the back-to-back monstrous successes of his Dhurandhar movies, Yami is still basking in the glory of her widely acclaimed performance in Suparn Verma’s Haq (2025).
Interestingly, almost like a tribute to his wife and her career-defining performance, Aditya even included a cameo of Yami in the recent Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where she appeared briefly as Shazia Bano, her character in Haq. Recently, Yami attended a show of Dhurandhar 2 in a packed theatre along with her sister, film and television actor Surilie Gautam. When the scene showing her cameo appeared on screen, Yami blushed and smiled from ear to ear, as she sat quietly among the audience.
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Taking to her Instagram stories, Surilie shared a clip of Yami watching her appearance in Dhurandhar. As Surilie turned the camera towards her, Yami smiled gleefully and even covered her face with her hand out of embarrassment, before shushing her sister and telling her not to make any noise. Surilie described Yami’s performance as “outstanding.”
In another Instagram story, she lauded Dhurandhar 2 as yet another masterpiece after the first instalment (2025). She also called Yami the pillar of Aditya’s strength. “Take a bow yet again for the one and only Aditya Dhar. Another masterpiece!! A spectacular film, and we are incredibly proud of you and over the moon celebrating your success. And my beautiful sister, who is the pillar of strength and luck, Yami Gautam. Love you guys and let’s party now,” Surilie wrote.
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Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone celebrate Dhurandhar 2 success
The spy actioner’s lead star Ranveer Singh is also in celebration mode right now and was recently seen celebrating with his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. Photos showing the two of them posing with the employees of the restaurant they visited in Mumbai have gone viral on social media. While one image showed them at Maaslli seafood restaurant, the other featured them with the staff of Benne, known for its South Indian food.
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Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with the staff of Maaslli Restaurant in Mumbai today 😍♥️ #deepveer #RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/4qSOW7JeIW
— DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) March 22, 2026
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Also starring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles, Dhurandhar: The Revenge currently ranks as the eighth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, having grossed over Rs 1,067 crore.