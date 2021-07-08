Yami Gautam’s first look from Bhoot Police is all about enchantment, see it here

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam will soon be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez and her first look from the film is out now.

Sharing her first look on Instagram, Yami wrote, “To enchant all with her charm arrives MAYA, in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip.”

Previously, the makers have released the looks of other cast members of the film. Saif plays Vibhooti, Arjun plays Chiraunji and Jacqueline plays Kanika. The film is directed by Pavan Kirpalani and will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

In June, Yami Gautam tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. She announced her wedding on Instagram with the caption, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes.” Since then, Yami has shared many photos from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities.

On the work front, Yami has A Thursday and Dasvi in her kitty. In A Thursday, Yami plays a playschool teacher who takes 16 children hostage. The film also stars Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, Maya Sarao and Dimple Kapadia. In Dasvi, Yami stars alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.