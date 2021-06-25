scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 25, 2021
Latest news

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar make their first public appearance in Mumbai, see photos

Actor Yami Gautam and Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar returned to Mumbai post their wedding in Himachal Pradesh.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 25, 2021 11:06:14 pm
yami gautam aditya dhar new photosYami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot on June 4. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar on Friday made their first public appearance in Mumbai post their wedding on June 4. The paparazzi caught the newlyweds at the Mumbai airport as they arrived from Himachal Pradesh.

Wearing a floral suit, Yami also sported her ‘chura’ along with the traditional Kashmiri jewellery. Aditya, on the other hand, kept it casual in a sweatshirt. Both the husband-wife also wore their masks and face shields.

yami gautam aditya dhar wedding Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar returned to Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) yami gautam aditya dhar photos Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had an intimate wedding ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) yami gautam aditya dhar news Yami Gautam wore a floral dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) yami gautam aditya dhar latest updates Aditya Dhar has directed National Award winning film URI: The Surgical Strike. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) yami gautam aditya dhar first photos Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar worked together in URI: The Surgical Strike. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar surprised their fans when they announced their marriage earlier this month. They chose Yami’s home state Himachal Pradesh to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Yami, who has been sharing a lot of clicks on her Instagram account ever since her wedding, posted a photo earlier this week where she wrote, “Simply happy.” The actor had also given a sneak peek into her yoga regime on International Yoga Day, apart from posting a picture with her father Mukesh Gautam on Father’s Day.

Also read |Yami Gautam can’t stop blushing at her chura ceremony, watch video

On the work front, Yami Gautam has films like A Thursday, Dasvi and an Anirudh Roy Chowdhary film in her kitty. Aditya Dhar is working on the pre-production work of his next directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai dreamy baby shower
Kishwer Merchantt’s baby shower is sugar, spice and everything nice

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 25: Latest News

Advertisement