Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar make their first public appearance in Mumbai, see photos

Actor Yami Gautam and director Aditya Dhar on Friday made their first public appearance in Mumbai post their wedding on June 4. The paparazzi caught the newlyweds at the Mumbai airport as they arrived from Himachal Pradesh.

Wearing a floral suit, Yami also sported her ‘chura’ along with the traditional Kashmiri jewellery. Aditya, on the other hand, kept it casual in a sweatshirt. Both the husband-wife also wore their masks and face shields.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar returned to Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar returned to Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had an intimate wedding ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had an intimate wedding ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam wore a floral dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam wore a floral dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Dhar has directed National Award winning film URI: The Surgical Strike. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aditya Dhar has directed National Award winning film URI: The Surgical Strike. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar worked together in URI: The Surgical Strike. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar worked together in URI: The Surgical Strike. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar surprised their fans when they announced their marriage earlier this month. They chose Yami’s home state Himachal Pradesh to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Yami, who has been sharing a lot of clicks on her Instagram account ever since her wedding, posted a photo earlier this week where she wrote, “Simply happy.” The actor had also given a sneak peek into her yoga regime on International Yoga Day, apart from posting a picture with her father Mukesh Gautam on Father’s Day.

On the work front, Yami Gautam has films like A Thursday, Dasvi and an Anirudh Roy Chowdhary film in her kitty. Aditya Dhar is working on the pre-production work of his next directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.