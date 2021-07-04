Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar celebrate one month of their wedding, share adorable photo

Newly-weds Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar celebrated a month of their wedding. Yami shared an unseen picture from her D-Day and described how the last month has been for her. She wrote, “To a month filled with love and gratitude.” The picture has Yami and Aditya performing one of the rituals at their wedding. Sharing the same picture, Aditya expressed his disbelief that it’s already been a month to the couple’s special day.

Yami and Aditya got married last month. Their wedding was a private affair with only family members in attendance.

“In your light, I learn to love- Rumi. With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes,” Yami and Aditya shared in a note that they posted with their first picture from the wedding ceremony.

Both Yami and Aditya came back to Mumbai on June 27. While Yami started shooting for A Thursday earlier this month, Aditya Dhar revealed that he is also prepping for the shoot of Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Apart from A Thursday, Yami Gautam will also be seen in Dasvi and an Anirudh Roy Chowdhary film, which is currently untitled.