Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are love-struck on Diwali eve: ‘Your smile lights up the world’

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are all set to celebrate their first Diwali as a married couple. Uri director Aditya on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of their happy time on the eve of Diwali.

Aditya shared a candid click of himself and Yami holding on to each other in a fun and loving way. In the caption, the National Award-winning director wrote, “Your smile, It lights up the world!! Happy Chhoti Diwali to all from my better half and me!! #HappyChhotiDiwali.” Yami, in her reply, left a heart and angel face emoji.

She later posted the same picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Every year, Diwali brings new memories and new beginnings. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Wish you a year full of happiness, health and success!”

While speaking about her first Diwali with Aditya Dhar, Yami Gautam told Times of India, “For me, festivities have always been about spending time with family in Chandigarh. Luckily, through Navratri and Dusshera, I was in my hometown with Aditya. Right after marriage, as per our customs and traditions, we were supposed to visit my husband’s ancestral temple, which we couldn’t due to the pandemic. So, we recently went there to seek blessings.”

Further revealing her Diwali plans, Yami shared, “We are celebrating Diwali at our new home in Mumbai with both our parents coming over. They are very excited as this is our first Diwali after marriage. We’ll be decorating the house with diyas and doing a puja at home. I love this feeling of being at home with my loved ones. After all, home is where your heart belongs. It makes you feel safe and secure. Aditya’s parents are really nice, warm and very loving.”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had an intimate wedding in Himachal Pradesh in June this year.

On the work front, Aditya is working on his next film titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, where he’ll be reuniting with Vicky Kaushal. Yami, who was recently seen in Bhoot Police, has projects like Dasvi, A Thursday, Lost and OMG 2 in her kitty.