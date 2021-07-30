scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 30, 2021
Must Read

Yami Gautam reveals she and Aditya Dhar were supposed to get engaged but instead had an impromptu wedding

In a recent interview, Yami Gautam revealed that she and Aditya Dhar had initially planned to only get engaged, but decided to tie the knot after her grandmother suggested that they get married.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2021 2:54:15 pm
yami gautam aditya dharYami Gautam and Aditya Dhar surprised fans with their wedding announcement. (Photo: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam surprised fans with her wedding announcement in June. In a recent interview, Yami revealed that she and director Aditya Dhar had initially planned to only get engaged, and the wedding was impromptu.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Yami shared that her and Aditya’s families were over the moon with their decision to get engaged, but then Yami’s grandmother suggested they should get married. “We were just supposed to get engaged, and then we were going to let time take its due course. But my nani was like ‘This engagement and all is not a part of our culture, so how about getting married?’ Then Aditya asked, ‘Are you ready? Shall we?’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

The actor added, “And I said, ‘Yeah. Okay. Let’s do it at our home in Himachal.’ And we just went for it.”

Yami Gautam also shared that the timing of the pandemic led to their wedding. “We didn’t see it happening this year honestly. But as they say whenever it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. We didn’t plan it but I think it happened in the most beautiful way. This is actually what I wanted. This is who we are,” she shared.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar had a low key wedding with just their family members and close friends in attendance. The Bhoot Police actor shared that at their core, she and Aditya are both family-oriented people. She even added that even though they haven’t gotten any time for a honeymoon yet, she wanted their families to tag along on the vacation. “Honestly, my sister and everybody was asking, ‘Where will you all go?’ I said, ‘Wherever we go, you all have to come’. She said, ‘What? How ridiculous is that? What kind of a Barajtya family film are you making?’ But you know that’s who we are. We love having our families around.”

Also Read |Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar celebrate one month of their wedding with adorable photo: ‘Ek mahina ho bhi gaya’

Yami also spoke about the initial stages of their relationship and how their friendship started developing during the promotions of Uri. She told Film Companion, “We started interacting during the promotions of Uri and that is when we started knowing each other. It had been about 2 years and we were just like ‘Let’s get married’. Our families were equally happy, or probably even happier.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On the work front, Yami Gautam will soon be seen in Bhoot Police. She also has Dasvi, Lost and A Thursday in her kitty.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

priyanka london summer
Priyanka Chopra’s fun London summer is what wanderlust is made of

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 30: Latest News

Advertisement