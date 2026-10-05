Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar not moving to Himachal Pradesh, filmmaker’s team clarifies

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam have been in the news ever since the couple won National Awards for their work on Article 370. More recently, reports claiming that the couple is planning to permanently move to Himachal Pradesh have been doing the rounds online. However, the filmmaker’s team has exclusively told SCREEN that there is no truth to the reports.

As speculation about the couple’s alleged move gained traction online, SCREEN reached out to Aditya’s team to verify the claims. Dismissing them outright, his team said, “No. Who is sending this story?”

NDTV, citing a source, had reported that the couple was planning to shift their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh, citing Yami’s connection to the state and her hometown.