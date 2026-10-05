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Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar not moving to Himachal Pradesh, filmmaker’s team clarifies
Aditya Dhar’s team has dismissed reports claiming that he and Yami Gautam are planning to permanently relocate to Himachal Pradesh.
Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam have been in the news ever since the couple won National Awards for their work on Article 370. More recently, reports claiming that the couple is planning to permanently move to Himachal Pradesh have been doing the rounds online. However, the filmmaker’s team has exclusively told SCREEN that there is no truth to the reports.
As speculation about the couple’s alleged move gained traction online, SCREEN reached out to Aditya’s team to verify the claims. Dismissing them outright, his team said, “No. Who is sending this story?”
NDTV, citing a source, had reported that the couple was planning to shift their permanent base to Himachal Pradesh, citing Yami’s connection to the state and her hometown.
The report further claimed that the actress had purchased a 100-year-old heritage house along with a 25-acre plot in Gohar. However, Aditya Dhar’s team has now categorically denied the reports.
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Aditya Dhar has been in the spotlight following the success of his two recent films, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which were released within a span of three months and have collectively earned over Rs 3,000 crore at the box office.
At the 72nd National Film Awards, held on September 22 in Gujarat, the couple also took home National Awards for Article 370. Yami won the Best Actress award, while Aditya received the award for Best Feature Film.
Recently, a video of Yami Gautam’s family celebrating her National Award win with flowers, hugs and besan ka halwa went viral after her sister Surilie shared it on her YouTube channel.
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight. The couple met on the sets of Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, which marked Aditya’s directorial debut. They tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their son, Ved, in 2024, around the time of Article 370’s release.
On the work front, Yami is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Nayii Naveli, which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16.
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