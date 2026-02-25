Yadav Ji ki Love Story is no Ghooskhor Pandit: SC rejects plea to ban, says title doesn’t portray community in bad light

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking a ban or a change in the title of the upcoming film Yadav Ji ki Love Story, saying the name does not portray the Yadav community in a poor light. A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan rejected the petition filed by the chief of the Vishwa Yadav Parishad. It perused the material on record and noted that the main grievance was that the name of the film reflected the Yadav community in bad light in the society.

“Therefore, the contention is that the name of the film is to be changed. We fail to understand as to how the title of a film can reflect the community in a bad light. The title of the film nowhere has any adjective or any word that portrays the Yadav community in bad light,” Justice Nagarathna said.