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Evelyn Sharma separates from husband Tushaan Bhindi after 5 years of marriage: ‘Co-parenting our kids’
Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi are separating after five years of marriage. The couple has stated that they will continue to co-parent their children.
Evelyn Sharma, best known for her role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is reportedly separating from her husband, Tushaan Bhindi, after five years of marriage. Despite the separation, the couple has emphasized their continued commitment to co-parenting their two children and maintaining a respectful, lifelong friendship.
Speaking to HT City, she confirmed the development and said, “Yes, we have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We would appreciate privacy and assure that this is as amicable as it can be. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting.”
About Evelyn and Tushaan
The couple married in 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Brisbane, Australia, where Bhindi is based as a surgeon. Their relationship began in 2018 after a blind date arranged by a mutual friend. A year later, Bhindi proposed to Sharma against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge during a yacht outing, and the couple got engaged soon after.
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In the years that followed, they frequently shared moments from their personal lives on social media, including adopting a puppy named Coco in 2020. They welcomed their daughter, Ava Rania Bhindi, in 2021, followed by their son, Arden, in 2023.
Previously, while speaking to SCREEN, the actress had opened about her cross-cultural marriage and stated, “My husband is, technically Gujarati, he’s from Sydney, Australia. I’m Punjabi German but I feel more Indian than him as I lived in India for 10 years. I’ve travelled so much that I’ve seen so many cultures. We have these mixed cultures in our marriage, and so we’re establishing our own rules.”
About Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma has appeared in several mainstream Hindi films, including Nautanki Saala, Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero, Hindi Medium, and Jab Harry Met Sejal. She was last seen in Saaho, co-starring Prabhas.
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