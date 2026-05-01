Evelyn Sharma separates from husband Tushaan Bhindi after 5 years of marriage: ‘Co-parenting our kids’

Evelyn Sharma, best known for her role in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is reportedly separating from her husband, Tushaan Bhindi, after five years of marriage. Despite the separation, the couple has emphasized their continued commitment to co-parenting their two children and maintaining a respectful, lifelong friendship.

Speaking to HT City, she confirmed the development and said, “Yes, we have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We would appreciate privacy and assure that this is as amicable as it can be. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting.”