Yaara movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Yaara, a remake of 2011 French movie Gang Story, is available on ZEE5.

Tigmanshu Dhulia directorial Yaara is finally streaming on ZEE5. The film, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Verma, Kenny D Basumatary and Shruti Haasan, revolves around the friendship of four criminals – Phagun, Mitwa, Rizwan and Bahadur – who are part of the Chaukdi Gang, and traces their rise and fall. A remake of 2011 French movie Gang Story, Yaara is set in two periods – 1970s and the present day. As a result, we see its lead actors sporting older looks too.

In what we saw in Yaara’s trailer and other promotional material, the plot follows the crimes committed by four friends (Vidyut, Amit, Vijay and Kenny) and their coming-of-age. But things going awry resulting in Phagun and Mitwa parting ways, only to meet again after 20 years when Mitwa gets arrested. Phagun, despite the fallout, tries to help his former friend for old times sake.

Talking about doing a male buddy film, Vidyut Jammwal told indianexpress.com, “It is quite new. We did not have a story on friendship for a long time. The last I can remember is Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, which was quite an inspirational film because it motivated my friends to travel. Yaara will do that to our audiences. It is a story of four friends – Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and me. All characters are relatable. Kenny is this guy who is intellectual and soft-spoken. He would always tell you ‘ye mat karo’ and ‘wo mat karo’. Then there is Amit Sadh, who is flamboyant.” He added that Yaara having a digital release is a relief. “More than the box office, there is a relief that the audience will be sitting at home and deciding if they liked the movie or not. For example, my film Junglee did not garner 100 crores at the box office, but it is the number one film on an OTT platform. It is bigger than big films you know of. For me, the relief is that people will decide the fate of the film,” the actor said.