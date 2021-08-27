When Neha Dhupia revealed Angad Bedi talked her through her first heartbreak: How the couple went from friends to lovers

In 2018, it came as a surprise to fans when Neha Dhupia, who turns 40 today, quietly tied the knot with Angad Bedi. Her love story with Angad is what fairytales are made of, and later that year, she shared details with Humans Of Bombay in a bare-all interview. Talking about how they met and became friends, Neha had said, “He tells me that he first saw me at the gym when I was 20, told his friends, ‘I’m going to get to know her one day.’ When we moved to Bombay, we met at a mutual friend’s party–it was just us standing in the balcony. I saw a different side of him–beyond the jokes and wit, there was a sensitive man.”

Neha recalled how she always relied on him for support as they both lived away from their homes in Bombay. They became close friends, and in fact, he was her first call after a heartbreak. “He lived a bachelor life and the one place he could always get home food was mine. We became close friends. There was no façade and no attempt to impress one another. Well, no attempts on my part. In fact, he was the first call after a major heartbreak, and he talked me through it. I’m sure there was a hidden motive!”

However, Neha Dhupia didn’t expect him to propose so soon. She said, “He wasn’t low key about his feelings for me. I was shooting in Punjab and told him about a role for him. He didn’t ask for any details. He only cared about spending time with me and flew down immediately. After that shoot, he showed up at my parents’ doorstep and asked for my hand in marriage. I had no idea about it! This was when I was dating someone else. When Angad met my boyfriend, he was nice to him, but wasn’t subtle about his love for me.”

The credit goes to Karan Johar for bringing them together. Apparently, KJo screamed at them at a party, “Can you not see this? Are you blind?”

Their wedding was a last-minute affair, and Neha had to scramble for her wedding trousseau in two days. “When we finally decided to get married, he didn’t go down on one knee and propose. He told me I’d already wasted 4 years, and declared ‘Chalo Dilli!’ to meet his parents. Then he said, ‘Before you change your mind, pick an outfit because we’re getting married in 2 days.”

Their daughter Mehr was born in November 2018, which was just a few months after Neha and Angad’s wedding. Neha was three months pregnant when Angad had approached her parents to ask for her hand in marriage. This obviously didn’t go well initially, and there was a major showdown, and Neha’s mother even suffered a nosebleed with the stress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Talking about the entire incident on Neha’s show No Filter Neha, Angad had said, “Considering that you (Neha) didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

“I said, ‘You know what? We’re going to have a baby. There was silence, bahut jhaad padi (they scolded me a lot). I don’t think they were really prepared to hear the news that you were expecting,” he said.

Neha Dhupia later revealed that she didn’t want to tell people that she was pregnant as she was afraid of missing out on projects. “I didn’t want to tell people that I was pregnant for a large part of these nine months because I didn’t want people’s attitude towards me to change. I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn’t showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job,” she said.

The couple is now expecting their second child.