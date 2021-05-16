Writer Subodh Chopra, who penned dialogues for Murder and Rog, passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Subodh Chopra, who wrote dialogues for films such as Emraan Hashmi’s Murder and Irrfan Khan’s Rog, passed away due to Covid-19 complications. The writer died on Friday after a cardiac arrest. The 49-year-old’s younger brother Shanky informed that he had recovered from Covid-19 but his oxygen levels dropped, due to which he had to be admitted to a hospital again.

“He had tested negative last week on Saturday, but his condition took a turn for the worse on Monday (May 10). His oxygen levels suddenly dropped and I made arrangements for a cylinder at home. He was feeling very exhausted and his blood pressure had risen as well. This morning, his condition deteriorated further, and I admitted him to the Lifeline Hospital in Malad. However, he passed away after a cardiac arrest. These were all complications that came after he got COVID-free,” he told ETimes.

Subodh had directed a Malayalam film titled Vasudha, and worked in Hindi serials for Mahesh Bhatt’s company.

This year, several Bollywood personalities lost their lives to Covid-19. From veteran music composer Shravan Rathod to actors such as Satish Kaul, Abhilasha Patil, film editor Ajay Sharma, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal and YouTuber Rahul Vohra, many succumbed to Covid-19.

At present, India is tackling second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country reported 3,11,170 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 2.46 crore. As many as 4,077 deaths were reported across the country. The toll now stands at 2,70,284, while active cases stand at 26.18 lakh.