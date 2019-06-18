Would love to team up with Vicky Kaushal, says Housefull 4 director Farhad Samji

Writer-director Farhad Samji says he is currently working on the script of LOL: Land of Lungi but is not sure if the film will be his next directorial post Housefull 4.

There were reports that Farhad, one half of the writer duo Sajid-Farhad, would be directing LOL, remake of the Tamil hit Veeram, with actor Vicky Kaushal as the lead.

When asked, Farhad told PTI, “We are working on the script of LOL. After Housefull 4 gets released, I’ll be starting a film with Sajid Nadiadwala. Dates are being worked out and there are a couple of scripts we are still deciding.”

“In two weeks time there will be some clarity. The original is a fantastic film and has a very good script, so let us see how things go.”

The director had recently posted a picture on Instagram with his wife and the Uri star, writing “my real life heroine and my reel life hero.”

Farhad says he would definitely want to work with Vicky but says it is too early to give out an official update.

“Who wouldn’t want to work with him, he’s such a sweet boy. I’ve a good association with his father, Shyam Kaushal, who has done the action for Housefull. If everything falls in place, if the lord opens the door, we will make an entry.”

Farhad is currently gearing up for his next directorial, ALT Balaji’s horror comedy series Booo Sabki Phategi.