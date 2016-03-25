Would love to do action movie with John Abraham: Huma Qureshi

Follow Us:
By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: March 25, 2016 2:37:08 pm
Actress Huma Qureshi says given a chance to work with John Abraham, she would love to do an out and out action film.

“I would love to do an action comedy or an out and out action movie with John. I would definitely love to do that,” said Huma during the screening of actor’s latest film “Rocky Handsome”.

The 29-year-old actress says she is an ardent John Abraham fan and quite excited to watch his favorite star’s comeback as an action hero in “Rocky Handsome”.

“I have a lot of expectations from ‘Rocky Handsome’. Being a huge fan of John, I can’t wait to watch him back in his action hero image. I loved the trailer. I am sure the film will be even more action packed. John is the biggest action hero we have in Bollywood,” Huma cited.

Amonh her Bollywood projects, Huma has completed Hindi remake of American supernatural psychological horror film “Oculus” and Gurinder Chadha’s “Viceroy’s House”.

“Oculus” is the story of a brother and sister battling paranormal activity. Saqib Saleem and Huma will be reprising the characters played by Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites.

