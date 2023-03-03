‘Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never born’: Sharmila Tagore recalls vicious trolling after Taimur’s birth

Sharmila Tagore has been in the film industry since the early 1960s and has weathered many controversies but what followed the birth of her grandson, Taimur Ali Khan, had the Amar Prem actor wondering how one could wish harm on a just-born baby. Taimur is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Sharmila, in a conversation with Barkha Dutt, shared that though she is not on social media, she read one post that has stayed in her mind even after all these years. “I read one post which said it would have been better if Kareena had Zika and Taimur was never born,” she recalled. This post left Sharmila thinking if these people were even “real.”

“I said how can somebody actually think like that? How is it possible for somebody to even wish a one day old baby so much harm? I don’t feel afraid myself but I just wonder, what is this world? And who are these people? Or are they just repeating what is being said? Are they real?” she wondered.

Talking about the hatred that generates from various corners of the society, Sharmila said that it is not possible to please everybody so one must make it a point to please themselves. She said, “Can you really please everybody? So why even try? Because if you go according to other people’s prescriptions then your own focus, your own desires get lost and you can’t really win so you lose anyway so why even go that way? You might as well please yourself.”

Sharmila Tagore first appeared in the movies in Satyajit Ray’s 1959 film Apur Sansar and has been a part of Indian cinema since then. She recently made her comeback to the movies with Gulmohar.