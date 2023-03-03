scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

‘Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never born’: Sharmila Tagore recalls vicious trolling after Taimur’s birth

Sharmila Tagore recalled the hateful comment that she read after Taimur Ali Khan's birth that left her wondering how anyone could wish harm on a one day old baby.

sharmila tagore, kareena kapoorSharmila Tagore (right) recalled the vicious social media trolling in the days after Taimur's birth. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram, Express Archives)

Sharmila Tagore has been in the film industry since the early 1960s and has weathered many controversies but what followed the birth of her grandson, Taimur Ali Khan, had the Amar Prem actor wondering how one could wish harm on a just-born baby. Taimur is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Sharmila, in a conversation with Barkha Dutt, shared that though she is not on social media, she read one post that has stayed in her mind even after all these years. “I read one post which said it would have been better if Kareena had Zika and Taimur was never born,” she recalled. This post left Sharmila thinking if these people were even “real.”

“I said how can somebody actually think like that? How is it possible for somebody to even wish a one day old baby so much harm? I don’t feel afraid myself but I just wonder, what is this world? And who are these people? Or are they just repeating what is being said? Are they real?” she wondered.

Also Read |Gulmohar movie review: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee drive engrossing family drama

Talking about the hatred that generates from various corners of the society, Sharmila said that it is not possible to please everybody so one must make it a point to please themselves. She said, “Can you really please everybody? So why even try? Because if you go according to other people’s prescriptions then your own focus, your own desires get lost and you can’t really win so you lose anyway so why even go that way? You might as well please yourself.”

Also Read
deepika padukone
Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt as presenter at the 95...
Arbaaz Khan says equation with stepmom Helen developed over time: 'It was...
madhuri dixit sriram nene
Madhuri Dixit talks about her marriage to Sriram Nene, says it was 'tough...
Kapil Sharma says Koreans cried after watching Zwigato: 'They didn't even...

Sharmila Tagore first appeared in the movies in Satyajit Ray’s 1959 film Apur Sansar and has been a part of Indian cinema since then. She recently made her comeback to the movies with Gulmohar.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 12:20 IST
Next Story

Gates, Puri discuss cooperation on urban sanitation, energy transition

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close