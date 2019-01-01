Worst films of 2018: Thugs of Hindostan, Fanney Khan and Race 3 in the list

2018 saw the best of films but it also saw the worst of films. While we were celebrating films like Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun for their unique content, there were also formulaic stereotypes like Race 3 that reminded us why Salman Khan does not even try anymore. There was also the debacle of Thugs of Hindostan and even though Aamir Khan took full responsibility of the film’s failure, we are still waiting for our PayTM cashback on this one.

1. Zero

With Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai coming together for the first time, the audience expected this film to do wonders but the film disappointed most SRK fans. While there were many who liked it for the risk-taking ability of the makers, there was quite a lot happening in the film for the audience to process. From Meerut to Mars, the film travelled a little too much for the audience to handle. Katrina was quite a surprise but there wasn’t much that was holding the film together apart from just a few songs and sequences.

2. Thugs of Hindostan

Touted as the biggest film of 2018, Thugs of Hindostan turned out to be the biggest disappointment of 2018. The film had a great cast but it was massively under-utilised. Aamir Khan has made a name for himself for choosing the best scripts but Thugs of Hindostan was easily one of his worst films ever.

3. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

The episode that this film is based on, is a great story but unfortunately, the film diluted the big impact story with its low production value. The Pokhran story is a significant chapter in India’s recent history but this film paid more attention to the title character’s marital problems than the plot itself. John Abraham, as a producer, has a knack for selecting great scripts but here, sadly, the execution was a huge let down.

4. Gold

With Akshay Kumar’s brand of patriotism and an Independence Day release, the film had box office hit written all over it but the film was quite disappointing in terms of its storytelling. The film begins with the Indian team winning and ends with the same. Akshay Kumar was hardly the right choice for playing a Bengali man and the writing failed the film miserably.

5. Namaste England

With this, we got a franchise that was not even required. There was no redemption in this film as we got bad acting, bad storytelling, bad songs which made it the absolutely the worst film. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor promoted the film as the love story of the year but right from the trailer, the audience could figure out what was in store.

6. Satyameva Jayate

With John Abraham being the action star he is, the film tried to merge action with gore and left us with a bitter aftertaste. Forget story, the film had misinterpreted patriotism so badly that it felt like it was giving out a wrong message to the society. We fear with films like these making money, we will get more of such kind and we certainly don’t want more.

7. Race 3

Salman Khan has his own genre of films in Indian cinema and even though they might not be cinematic masterpieces, the audience still enjoys them for what they are. But here, the audience didn’t even have a good time at the theaters. Race 3 was painful to watch and Salman looked just uncomfortable being on screen throughout. Nobody could save this sinking ship.

8. Fanney Khan

Fanney Khan was promoted as a film with a good heart but there was absolutely no saving grace here, despite Rajkummar Rao starring in one of the key roles. The film was adapted from a Belgian film that was nominated for Academy Award but Fanney Khan was nowhere close to that. Aishwarya Rai is known for her beauty and she does a great job in acting too, sometimes. But here, she felt thoroughly miscast. Casting a good bunch of people is necessary for a good film but you can’t expect the audience to like the film just because it has a great cast.

9. Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

The second installment was a signal that the third should never be made. Yet, the Deol family decided to make the third one and we were the ones paying the price for it. The film was intended to be a comedy but it was just painful to sit through. We can only hope that they don’t make another one to just continue this sorry franchise.

(This list has nothing to do with box office collections.)