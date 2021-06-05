World Environment Day 2021: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty wish for a better tomorrow

As the world celebrates World Environment Day on Saturday, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media platforms to wish for a better world that we live in and encourage everyone to join ‘generation restoration’, the theme of this year’s environment day.

Marking the importance of the day and sharing India’s efforts in conserving nature, and efforts in trying to stop extinction of animals precious resources, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar tweeted, “India is home to rich wildlife & biodiversity with 70% of Global Tiger,70% of Asiatic Lions & 60% of Leopard population Substantial increase in population of BIG Cats in last 7 yrs reflects Govt’s commitment towards conservation of our wildlife & environment #WorldEnvironmentDay.”

Substantial increase in population of BIG Cats in last 7 yrs reflects Govt’s commitment towards conservation of our wildlife & environment#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/hd6c3fgu2d — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 5, 2021

Kareena Kapoor shared a video of her son Taimur on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Protect ❤️ Heal ❤️ Love ❤️.”

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share a picture of himself sitting in peace in a secluded green area, and wrote, “Meditate – Some answers are found on the ‘inner net’. Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay”

Sharing a picture amid lush nature actor Sidharth Malhotra shared John Burroughs’ quote, saying, “I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order. Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay! 💚🌳”

Bollywood diva and environmentalist Raveena Tandon has always been very vocal about environment protection and social causes. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, she spoke about the measures she has adopted for a sustainable lifestyle.

Varun Dhawan shared a video clip from Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro village where he was shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya.

Sonali Bendre took to Instagram to share a picture of herself immersed in the peace and serenity of nature. quoting aristotle, she wrote, ““In all things of nature there is something of the marvelous.”- Aristotle #WorldEnvironmentDay”

Shilpa Shetty, who is mostly seen practicing yoga in open places, rich in greenery and peace, wrote a longer post emphasising on the fact that how one and all stuck at home due to Covid-19 induced lockdowns is missing the outdoors. She wrote, “All of us being indoors has helped the rest of the ecosystem regain some balance over the past year. But, even when we get back to the ‘old normal’, we have to remember to treat Mother Nature with respect. Let’s collectively learn to take the initiative without being told to do so. Even if you can’t personally plant trees, be involved in conversations that need voices to amplify the message. Educate yourself on how every individual can help with the #EcosystemRestoration, and spread awareness about it. This is an ongoing battle. They say small acts multiplied by millions of people will make a difference ❤️🌍”

Ayushmann Khurrana said that the future of humankind depends on co-existing with nature and shared how his trip to the North-east was an eye-opener for him. He wrote, “I would like to share these pictures which I took while shooting for ANEK in the North East of India. This road led us to Khasi Hills, and then a kilometre of trek to reach the shoot location where no 4 by 4 could attempt. Recently, a 100 million old fossils of sauropod dinosaurs were discovered at the same place. Our country has a lot of such untouched destinations. Let’s preserve this. It’s precious!”

Bollywood has always been instrumental in spreading awareness about matters relating to environment and many actors are involved in various conversational activities and initiatives.