World Earth Day: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt appreciate nature, ask fans to plant more trees

Today, April 22, marks the celebration of nature and its beauty as the world gets together to celebrate Earth Day. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media platforms to share messages on protecting the planet.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan working on the field. She captioned it, ”Plant more trees ️This world earth day… preserve ️ plant ️ Grow ️ #WorldEarthDay #FavouriteBoys.” Bebo also shared a photo of Taimur sitting atop a tree.

Posting a stunning picture of herself, Katrina Kaif shared a long note appreciating nature. The Bharat actor wrote, “TB (throwback) to a day at one of the most beautiful places on 🌎 makes you appreciate days like these, just being out in nature.” She also added a couple of her favourite quotes by Albert Einstein and Ralph Waldo Emerson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Neha Dhupia posted a photo where she is seen kissing daughter Mehr. The actor captioned the photo, “Earth day 🌎 every day … #stayhomestaysafe 🙏🏻 #worldearthday #ourplanetourhome.”

Joining the bandwagon, Sidharth Malhotra shared a beautifully edited video of him sitting while the sky transitions through the day. He captioned it, “When we don’t interfere in nature’s routine, we allow it to bloom…#WorldEarthDay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sourabh Raaj Jain (@sourabhraaj.jain)

Actors Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut also took to their Instagram stories to celebrate the day. While Alia posted a poster of her sustainable clothes brand, Kangana shared a photo of herself planting some saplings at an earlier event. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Whatever we eat, wear or build, everything we borrow from her, your phone, computer, make up all she generously let you dig out of her. We also need to ask ourselves what did we give back to her? She hates plastic/chemical fertilisers and loves plant and animal kingdom.”

Others like Dia Mirza, Kajol and Karisma Kapoor asked fans to love the planet more. Television actor Sourabh Raaj Jain also shared a long post seeking answers to whether kids will be ever free to explore. “Our planet has given us so much! And the times we are living in are unprecedented. Caged indoors for our safety makes me wonder will our coming generations be able to enjoy Earth the way we have. Will they be free to explore? Will they be free to travel? Will they be free? Maybe if we take the precautions today….Maybe If we take care of the planet we live in….Mother Earth! It maybe called ‘Earth Day’ today but what are we humans without our home/Earth And what are we humans without our freedom. Praying for better times ahead!,” he wrote.