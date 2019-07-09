World Cup 2019 semi-finals: From Varun Dhawan to Aditya Roy Kapur, celebrities cheer for India

Celebrities are cheering for the Indian cricket team as they take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The actors took to their social media handles to cheer on Team India.

Varun Dhawan is cheering on India from the sets of Street Dancer 3D. In a photo shared on Instagram, Varun, Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal and others can be seen sporting the Indian jersey.

Arjun Rampal is pumped up for the game today. He tweeted, “The lucky charms, rituals all done. Come on India. Let’s do this. #indiavsNewzealand #SemiFinals #WorldCup19″

Preity Zinta wrote, ”All the best to #TeamIndia for the semi finals. Looking forward to an exciting game. Come on INDIAAAA”

Cricket Needs Wicket. — Milap (@zmilap) July 9, 2019

Koncham steady ga elthunnattunnaru🤔🤔..poneele koncham score unteney chasing lo majaa😊 pic.twitter.com/FPr45r9Ed2 — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) July 9, 2019

“You’ve won the best matches playing your natural game …. play hard have fun … wishing you the very best #TeamIndia!” Suniel Shetty wrote on Twitter.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar posted a video on Twitter with a caption that read, “#CWC19 let’s do this boys… semi finals #IndVsNewZealand wooooohooooooooo…#TeamIndia #bleedblue”

“Get set and goooooooo!! Best of luck for today’s semis. #TeamIndia,” tweeted Vivek Dahiya.

Tumbbad actor Sohum Shah shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “We are just one game away from being in the World Cup final. It’s a big day for all of us! Let’s go all out & cheer for our team. Come on Indiaaaaaaaa”

While most celebrities are cheering on Team India on social media, Aditya Roy Kapur is experiencing the match in real time. The actor shared a photo from the stadium.