World Cancer Day: Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap celebrate the spirit of cancer patients

Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap wrote about the spirit of cancer patients on social media. (Photo: Sonali Bendre/Instagram and Tahira Kashyap/Instagram)

On World Cancer Day, celebrities came together on social media to celebrate the spirit of cancer patients and survivors.

Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself reciting a poem that she wrote on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Sonali Bendre, who braved cancer in 2018, took to Instagram to read a poem from Ayushi Shridhar’s book Poems By Rani, which talks about a cancer patient’s struggles. She said, “Whatever medical facilities you might have, what you need is a positive attitude. So, switch on the sunshine and take one day at a time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

Gautami Tadimalla, who battled cancer when she was 35, took to Twitter to share a word of encouragement for cancer fighters and survivors. The actor-politican wrote, “Life is meant to be lived- to the fullest. Every breath to be inhaled with joy and gratitude. Find the good in people around you and be inspired to be your best self… to live your best life. Cancer is one challenge among many that we face in life and we all have a warriors within ourselves.”

She added, “We are warriors who successfully fight many battles in life. Cancer is just one more battle. In case if you had to fight this battle, remember, that you are not alone in this fight. Like me, there are many who will stand with you and support you. Cancer is curable, cancer is preventable. Early detection saves lives.”