World Cancer Day: Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap celebrate the spirit of cancer patients

On World Cancer Day, celebrities came together on social media to celebrate the spirit of cancer patients and survivors.
Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself reciting a poem that she wrote on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
View this post on Instagram
Sonali Bendre, who braved cancer in 2018, took to Instagram to read a poem from Ayushi Shridhar’s book Poems By Rani, which talks about a cancer patient’s struggles. She said, “Whatever medical facilities you might have, what you need is a positive attitude. So, switch on the sunshine and take one day at a time.”
View this post on Instagram
Gautami Tadimalla, who battled cancer when she was 35, took to Twitter to share a word of encouragement for cancer fighters and survivors. The actor-politican wrote, “Life is meant to be lived- to the fullest. Every breath to be inhaled with joy and gratitude. Find the good in people around you and be inspired to be your best self… to live your best life. Cancer is one challenge among many that we face in life and we all have a warriors within ourselves.”
#WorldCancerDay @LifeAgain #worldcancerday2021 @uicc #CancerAwareness #cancersurvivor #CancerPrevention pic.twitter.com/TpxKZpPLoi
— Gautami Tadimalla (@gautamitads) February 4, 2021
She added, “We are warriors who successfully fight many battles in life. Cancer is just one more battle. In case if you had to fight this battle, remember, that you are not alone in this fight. Like me, there are many who will stand with you and support you. Cancer is curable, cancer is preventable. Early detection saves lives.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.