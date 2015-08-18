Working with Salman Khan an amazing experience: Sonam Kapoor

“Working with Salman again after a gap of six years after my debut film ‘Saawariya’ has been amazing and great,” Sonam Kapoor said.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor says re-teaming with superstar Salman Khan in upcoming film “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” has been an amazing experience.

Sonam, 30, made her debut in Bollywood with Salman in “Saawariya” in 2007.

“Working with Salman again after a gap of six years after my debut film ‘Saawariya’ has been amazing and great,” she said.

The Bollywood fashionista is in Melbourne to attend the fourth Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) that opened last week.

Asked has her life changed after being in the showbiz for eight years, she said, “I think I am the same but obviously I have been working now for so many years and you get a hang of the job.”

The Indian beauty was the show stopper for the leading designer Anamika Khanna on the second day of the IFFM which was packed by a fashion show and the awards ceremony.

Sonam feels fashion is “to be yourself, be comfortable and not to think what other people think”.

“We as Indian girls have a tendency to really dress for other people, it’s a common Indian thing. You make your mother, your mother-in-law, husband or boyfriend happy,” Kapoor said.

