Working with Mahesh Bhatt an enriching experience: Aditya Roy Kapur

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says working with Mahesh Bhatt on Sadak 2 was a great opportunity.

The film, a sequel to 1991’s Sadak, marks Bhatt’s return as a director after 20 years.

Aditya revealed it was his co-star Alia Bhatt, who asked him to meet her filmmaker father for some work. But little did he know, he was going to get a chance to work with the director on his comeback film.

“Alia told me her dad wants to meet me for work, I agreed immediately. Bhatt Sahab took me through the film (‘Sadak 2’), I said yes then and there, not left a chance like that to pass me by. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I consider myself very fortunate to have worked with him,” Aditya told PTI.

The actor recalled interacting with Bhatt during the making of Aashiqui 2, which was produced by the filmmaker.

“I have interacted with him a lot during ‘Aashiqui 2’ but to interact with him in this dynamic of being a director and working under him as an actor was enriching.”

Aditya said Bhatt pushes his actors to give their best.

“He is such a beautiful director to work with. He gets you into a certain emotional space and believes it is his job to get you there. It is a priceless thing to have as an actor for a director to come and explain it to you.

“He is an insightful and profound man that he can open up these windows in your mind just by talking to you and get you into that space. He is so selfless for you, so you do everything for him.”

Sadak 2 also features Alia, and original stars Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films, the movie is scheduled to be released on July 10.

