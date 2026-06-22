Worker dies on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War Set, film body seeks Rs 50 lakh

A tragic incident occurred on the set of the film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together in the lead roles.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War is again in the headlines. A recent tragic incident occurred on the set of the film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together in the lead roles. A worker reportedly lost his life while working on the film’s production.

Chandradhari Singh Yadav, a carpenter working on the film’s set, reportedly lost his life after suffering an electric shock in the early hours of June 17. He died at around 3 am.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Following the incident, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and FSSAMU approached the producers of the film seeking financial assistance for the bereaved family. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house subsequently provided Rs 40 lakh as compensation. However, FWICE president BN Tiwari has urged the filmmaker to increase the amount to Rs 50 lakh and take responsibility for the education of Yadav’s children.