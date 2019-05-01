Won’t speak against a child: Mahesh Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut’s sister’s allegation

Mahesh Bhatt on Wednesday refused to react to Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s claims about his offensive behaviour towards the actor during her initial days. The filmmaker said he will not “speak anything against a child,” who started her career with him.

Advertising

Rangoli, in a recent Twitter rant, claimed that upset over Kangana rejecting his film, Mahesh threw a slipper at the actor. At the screening of Yours Truly on Tuesday evening, when asked for his reaction to the allegation, Mahesh said, “Our morals teach us that we don’t point fingers at our children. These are our children and to speak against them will serve your purpose but will clash with our way of living.”

“She is a child who started her life with us. If her relative has said something, for me to speak about that will only drag the matter. Till we die, we won’t speak anything ill about our children. If abusing me serves your purpose (aapki dukaan chalti hai), then good I don’t mind. But I won’t speak ill about my junior, our women and children. My morals, my nature, my belief stops me from doing that,” the filmmaker added.

Mahesh Bhatt was joined by actor, daughter Alia Bhatt at the screening. Yours Truly stars Mahesh’s wife Soni Razdan in the lead role. In another tweet, Rangoli Chandel had attacked Soni and Alia’s nationality, writing, people should think about agenda of “these non-Indians who are living off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources.”

Advertising

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had criticised Alia Bhatt, saying she did not show support for her January release, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Later, she slammed the Kalank actor for describing her stand on national matters as “apolitical”. Kangana also went ahead and criticised Alia’s performance in Gully Boy.

Later, Soni Razdan tweeted, “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers…?”

Rangoli Chandel then attacked Mahesh Bhatt and claimed he treated Kangana Ranaut poorly at the beginning of her career. (Kangana made her debut with Gangster, produced by Bhatt’s Vishesh Films)

All throughout the controversy, Alia Bhatt insisted she would not react to the comments by Kangana and Rangoli. “I should not pay attention to what people say or don’t say. Everybody has the right to say what they want to. I will be quiet, that’s my stand,” she said at a recent event.