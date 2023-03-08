Women’s Day special: From north to south, how women directors are bridging the gap behind the camera

When DCP Vartika Chaturvedi is called ‘madam sir’ by her subordinates in Netflix show Delhi Crime, it immediately points to how we are conditioned to take orders from men. It, therefore, doesn’t come as a surprise that there are just a handful of women behind the camera in the film industries across India. While there has been a change of pace when it comes to breaking that glass ceiling, there’s still a long way to go. Even when a woman dons the hat of a director, they have to deal with sexism, pay disparity and the fight to be taken seriously. On Women’s Day, some of the most notable names in the film industry spoke to indianexpress.com and discussed the challenges of bridging the gap behind the camera and how they fight biases.

While there is evidently a rise in women-led stories and the audiences too are enjoying such films, there hasn’t been an appreciable increase in the number of filmmakers, storytellers and women technicians. Tamil filmmaker Gayatri agrees, terming the situation ‘an improvement, but only marginally’. She said, “There is a rise in the number of women working behind the camera, but I would like to see more of them across all departments like editing and production design. It is better than before… like I am there, Sudha (Kongara) and Halitha (Shameem) are there… but definitely, there’s scope for more.”

Along with husband Pushkar, she is one half of the only director duo in Asia who is married to each other. The award-winning filmmakers have helmed films like Oram Po, Va Quarter Cutting and Vikram Vedha (in Tamil and Hindi). Decoding the reason for the lack of women in technical jobs in the film industry, Gayatri said, “There are not many women actually applying for jobs in the film industry. Even in our production house, we don’t get many applications from women for ADs and such jobs. It could be because of social bias or family factors or multiple reasons. There are a lot of men in the industry, which could also be the reason. It is lopsided… the male-female ratio, that also kind of prevents women from applying.”

Medium for women, by the men

While cinema has seen a wave of change, television — considered ‘women’s medium’ — lags behind. Swapna Waghmare Joshi, who has been one of the few women directing a daily, cites the erratic schedule as the biggest reason. “You have to be on the set for 14-16 hours, and do night shifts, especially on television. Not many women can do it. Also, because we are more disciplined and used to having a scheduled life with our priorities set, it does become difficult,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swapna Waghmare Joshi (@s_w_a_p_n_a)

Swapna added that it becomes easier for men to be out the whole night working as they know their wives are taking care of the family. She said that she has always worked 15 days a month and had a strict deadline so that she could also give time to her kids. The director revealed that someone had once taunted her about not ‘becoming ambitious’ if she worked in strict timelines. “I told them I also want to be ambitious as a mother also. Why do I need to pick one? I wanted to excel professionally and personally. I managed to create a balance but not many women are able to.”

The director further discussed how things have changed manifold over the years. She shared that when she started assisting Shashi Namdar in Hum Dono, she was the only woman on set. “Pooja Bhatt would be around for a few days as she had a small role, and Farah Khan would come during the dance sequences. We were the only three women and thus became best buddies. We had just each other to talk to and share our dabbas, forget sharing problems,” she laughed. However, Swapna said that things have changed for the better, and more women are finally taking jobs even in the technical space. “I have so many women on my set in different capacities. It’s such a beautiful transformation. I have an assistant, who comes all the way from Vasai (outskirts of Mumbai), and works the whole shift without excuses. I am so proud of it. Also, when I joined the industry, I never thought there would be a day when we would have women cinematographers, sound recordists, or even art directors. It’s so powerful and motivating.”

Supportive producers, a silver lining

Discussing her biggest struggles, Swapna Waghmare Joshi said that while it was a smooth run in times of weekly shows, dailies led to tough times. She shared how producer Ektaa Kapoor had asked her why she wasn’t doing too many serials. “I told her I also wanted to enjoy family time. Being a woman, she understood and at sharp 8 pm, she would have another director to take over so that I could sign off. She has been really supportive. I remember when I was pregnant, she got me a bed on set so that I could lie down and direct. I think as and when we have more encouraging producers, we will have more women directors.”

A creative assistant on the set of a popular show on GEC echoed her words and said the support at the top level is what makes things easier for them. Requesting anonymity, she said that when she started, there was a lack of toilets for women and they were belittled. Now with more of them on sets, no one dares to take them lightly. “We know we have each other for support. Also, the infrastructure has improved in the last few years and we now have proper rooms to rest and freshen up. Also, what’s most important is that today we know our rights. Women truly support each other in the film industry,” she shared.

Advertisement

Fighting the many biases

Calling the industry ‘capitalistic’, Gayatri added that the biases are slowly phasing out. “If today, your film works, people would want to make a film with you. It doesn’t matter if you are a man or a woman. The film has to mint money, at the end of the day, it is a number game,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushkar & Gayatri (@pushkar.gayatri)

As for the pay gap between men and women, Swapna Waghmare Joshi said that things have changed for the better. While women actors continue to be paid far less than their male counterparts, there is equality when it comes to technical jobs. “I think if you are a writer or director, your gender doesn’t matter. I know I am one of the best-paid directors in the Marathi industry today. Also, I think we deserve it,” she said. The director joked that the only thing women probably lack is the networking skills. “Ask me to work till 2 am, and I will do it happily. But if you want me to go out for dinner after 9 pm, I would rather go home. And if I lose work because of that, it’s good riddance,” she laughed.

Are we taken seriously on set?

Advertisement

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Sonam Nair, the director of web shows like Kaafir and Masaba Masaba, had opened up about being looked upon differently on sets. She shared that being a “girl who laughed out loud and dressed up in a certain way” made people wonder if she understood business at all.

“Because I don’t come across as someone who is serious, so constantly when I was trying to make my first film, I just felt like everybody thought, ‘What is this girl going to do? She just flounces around in a dress and giggles all the time. What does she know?’ Especially when I was in my 20s, not just my HODs but production people like local line producers, who are just not used to women giving orders. Now things have changed but earlier I used to worry, ‘Are these people going to land up at my house to beat me up?’ Because I was very bossy but things have to get done. Now it’s fine but I don’t think my male contemporaries had to deal with that because ‘He is a director and oh, he is young so he is even cooler.’”

Director Zoya Akhtar too had spoken about dealing with lack of representation on her set. She told The Hindu, “When I started directing (Luck By Chance), my brother was my lead actor, and he was an established filmmaker already. So, I had certain technicians ask him if the shot was okay, and he had to be like, she is the director.”

Also Read | We are made to feel grateful to be in the room: Five filmmakers on being women in cinema

Zoya revealed that she had to warn her Steadicam operator about taking instructions. “I said, ‘I don’t think we can work together if you won’t speak to me.’ And he (the cameraman) responded saying, ‘But you’re like my sister.’ I said, ‘I’m not your sister, I’m your boss!’ We subsequently became friends, because it was a chat without any angst involved.”

Swapna said that her ‘no-nonsense attitude’ also helped her sail through work. What also worked for her was her dedication to her craft. “I am a very fun-loving person but when it comes to work, I cannot stand any kind of nonsense. Also, I study at home before being on the set, so I know what I am asking for. And if someone doesn’t want to listen then they’ll have to convince me, which is a hard job. I am fortunate that I have never been taken lightly.”

Advertisement

On a final note, as a mark of equality, Gayatri requested the term ‘female directors’ to be erased from the dictionary. She also added that the term makes people expect them to create stories around women subjects, when she has already done wonders with an action film. The director said, “All of us would like to be called filmmakers. So, when you coin a film as made by a woman filmmaker then there are certain kinds of expectations like it has to have a female lead and handle a sensitive issue and all that. So, even Sudha and I would want to be just called filmmakers.